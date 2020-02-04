Missing Davis Creek man found safe

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Landon Moore, 27, of Davis Creek was last seen Monday evening, February 3, 2020.

UPDATE: February 4, 2020, 12:45 p.m.: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Landon Moore of Davis Creek has been found safe.

DAVIS CREEK, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing since yesterday evening.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Landon Moore, 27, of Davis Creek, West Virginia has been missing since Monday evening February 3. 2020, around 6:00 p.m. when he was last seen at his father’s home in Davis Creek. Today he was reported missing to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

the sheriff says Moore has made comments to family that lead them to believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He is 6’0″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has information about where Moore may be is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, send a message to the department’s Facebook page, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously send information through sheriff’s department website.

