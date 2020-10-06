Kanawha County sheriff searching for missing man

Christopher Gill, 29, was last heard from while exiting a vehicle in Cross Lanes Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford, Christopher Gill, 29, was last heard from while exiting a vehicle in Cross Lanes Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The sheriff’s office says his family reported him missing last week.

Gill is described as a white male standing 6’2″ and weighing 220 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Rutherford says Gill has ties to the Cross Lanes area and asks anyone who has seen him since Sept. 4 or has information on his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on Facebook, or anonymously through www.kanawhasheriff.us.

