Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing man

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday, December 4, 2019. James Cecil Moore was reported missing yesterday morning.

Moore’s family says he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and several other mental illnesses, and that it is unlike him to be gone all day without contacting anyone. The report says he left his family telling them he was feeling suicidal and was going to a hospital.

Moore, 62, is described as a white male, 5’8”, weighing 180 pounds with dark hair, a mustache and beard. He was last seen in the Saint Albans area wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and dirty, white Nike sneakers with blue accents.

Police say the area hospitals have been checked.

Anyone with information about Moore is asked to call 911, or the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line of 304-357-0169.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories