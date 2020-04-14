Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing St. Albans woman

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Autumn Danielle Jarrell, 19, of St. Albans, who was reported missing by her boyfriend last night, April 13, 2020. Jarrell was last seen by a friend around 2:30 p.m. near the Par Mar Store at Winfield Road and MacCorkle Avenue west of St. Albans. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman reported missing from St. Albans.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Autumn Danielle Jarrell, 19, of St. Albans was reported missing by her boyfriend last night, April 13, 2020. Jarrell was last seen by a friend around 2:30 p.m. near the Par Mar Store at Winfield Road and MacCorkle Avenue west of St. Albans.

Jarrell is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie covered by a black jacket, torn blue jeans, and flip flops. She may have a small dog with her.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on where she may have gone is asked to call 304-357-0169, email the sheriff’s department at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message them on Facebook, or send them information anonymously through www.kanawhasheriff.us.

