Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing woman and one-year-old

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and her son.
Sheriff Mike Rutherford says May 5, 2020, a family member reported Britney Gail Foster, 31, of Charleston and her one-year-old son Aiden Cunningham-Hunt, also of Charleston, as missing. Foster is described as 5’1″ tall and weighing 120 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. Aiden has blue eyes and sandy hair.
The sheriff’s office says Foster left a family member’s home in Saint Albans saying she was going to visit her boyfriend in Charleston. She has not been in contact or seen by family since. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911, email the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on their Facebook, or submit a tip anonymously through their at www.kanawhasheriff.us.
