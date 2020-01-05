Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing woman

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person reported missing Friday night, January 3, 2019.

Police say Courtney Renae Blankenship was reported missing and her family says they have not heard from her since Friday. She left a residence on Jonquil Drive that evening on foot with no phone or extra clothes. Police say she has associates in Oak Hill, West Virginia.

Blankenship is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair. Her eyes are different colors; her left eye is blue and her right is green. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweater, brown boots, and a thin black jacket.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them by calling 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or by messaging the sheriff’s department on Facebook.

