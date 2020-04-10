SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a juvenile reported missing yesterday afternoon from the Sissonville area. The juvenile’s grandmother told police her granddaughter Melinda Nicole Atkins, 17, ran away from their home on Cicerone Road.
Deputies describe Atkins as 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with long red hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue shirt, and white Crocs shoes. She possibly left in a blue BMW automobile, according to police.
Deputies say they made contact with some of Atkins’s friends yesterday, and checked several locations but were unable to locate her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911, or 304-357-0191. The sheriff’s office can also take tips through their Facebook page, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously at www.kanawhasheriff.us.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- FDA approves Ohio State’s COVID-19 testing solution
- Families displaced by apartment building fire in Boone County
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 10, 2020
- Kanawha County Sheriff searching for runaway juvenile
- WV DHHR: West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to total of 536
- Two West Virginia colleges set up emergency funds for students
- Two time brain cancer survivor lives to tell her story
- Money readily available to small businesses during pandemic
- Local professors build online interactive map to track COVID-19 in Mountain State
- Plants may get frostbite Friday night due to big chill