Kanawha County Sheriff searching for runaway juvenile

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a juvenile reported missing yesterday afternoon from the Sissonville area. The juvenile’s grandmother told police her granddaughter Melinda Nicole Atkins, 17, ran away from their home on Cicerone Road.

Deputies describe Atkins as 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with long red hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue shirt, and white Crocs shoes. She possibly left in a blue BMW automobile, according to police.

Deputies say they made contact with some of Atkins’s friends yesterday, and checked several locations but were unable to locate her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911, or 304-357-0191. The sheriff’s office can also take tips through their Facebook page, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

