Kanawha County Sheriff searching for three runaway juveniles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three runaway juveniles near St. Albans, West Virginia.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Lucas Holmes, 11, Delaney Holmes, 9, Kaylena Holmes, 8, ran away from their caregivers west of St. Albans. Cameras captured them leaving the house just before 3:30 a.m. this morning, February 3, 2020.

Their caregiver called 911 to report the siblings missing when she realized they were gone at 4:30 a.m. Deputies say they are using bloodhounds from the KCSO and the WV Division of Forestry, and are being assisted by a helicopter from the West Virginia State Police at this time.

Both girls were wearing purple jackets and pajamas, and the boy was wearing a blue jacket and pajamas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

