Kanawha County Sheriff seeks new information to find man missing for four years

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding new information in a missing person’s case.
The KCSO has been investigating the disappearance of Marshall “Andy” Priestley, II for four years. Detectives have been revisiting evidence and witness statements, and following leads, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Rutherford. However, they say new, reliable information may be very helpful in solving the case.
Anyone with information about Priestley’s disappearance is asked to call 304-357-0169, message the KCSO on Facebook, submit a tip at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email the sheriff’s office at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.
