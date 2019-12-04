Kanawha County Sheriff warns about seasonal scams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Having already received tips about a series of scams going around the area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is sharing ways to look out for scammers this holiday season.

The first scam involves a letter allegedly from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office’s Tax Division. The phone number listed on the letter for the tax division is a fake number to trick people into sharing their personal information with a scammer.

The sheriff’s department says to always look up the phone numbers before you dial and verify they are correct before providing any information to someone you don’t know.

Another scam involves receiving a text message allegedly from your service provider instructing you to call a number provided. When victims dial the number, they’re asked to type in their PIN. The scammers use the login information to get into your account online and order equipment. They’ll then contact the victim, explain the equipment was “shipped in error” and ask that it be returned to or picked up by the scammers.

Police say they’ve also recently learned about a third recent scam where victims are unexpectedly receiving checks. The sheriff’s department says anyone who receives a check they were not expecting should call the bank or business the check is supposed to be from to verify if it is real or fraudulent.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the best way to protect yourself from a scam this holiday season, or any time of year is to “be aware, be vigilant, and independently verify the information sent to you without your prompting.”

