Kanawha County Sheriff’s Day Report Office closed due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Day Report Office tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the office to shut down until further notice.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the office will be closed the sanitized by the National Guard.

“I continue to be concerned for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19. This employee and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. I cannot thank the Dr. Sherri Young and the Health Department enough for all of their assistance with the cases that have involved our Office.” KANAWHA COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE RUTHERFORD