Kanawha County Sheriff’s Home Confinement Office closed due to positive COVID-19 test

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Home Confinement Office is closed today and until further notice after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the office will be closed the National Guard can sanitize the office.

Rutherford says Home Confinement Officers will remain in contact with their clients while the office is closed.

“It is concerning each time we are alerted of an employee testing positive for COVID. This virus has affected our community for almost 300 days and our employees have worked daily with the public to ensure essential services are handled. My thoughts are with my employee and their family at this time.” Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford