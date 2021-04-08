Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms COVID-19 case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said he was notified of the positive case today and contact tracing will be completed for those who were in direct contact with the employee.

“Any time one of our employees is affected by COVID-19, it concerns me greatly. I care

for the Sheriff’s Office employees and their families. I hope our employee and their

family recover quickly from this serious illness. They all are in my thoughts and prayers,”

said Rutherford.

The sheriff’s office says the employee has not been at work since Thursday, April 1.