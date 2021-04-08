Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms COVID-19 case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said he was notified of the positive case today and contact tracing will be completed for those who were in direct contact with the employee.

“Any time one of our employees is affected by COVID-19, it concerns me greatly. I care
for the Sheriff’s Office employees and their families. I hope our employee and their
family recover quickly from this serious illness. They all are in my thoughts and prayers,”
said Rutherford.

The sheriff’s office says the employee has not been at work since Thursday, April 1.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS