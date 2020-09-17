Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford confirms an employe at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rutherford says his office is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for contact tracing to determine if any other employees were in direct contact with the employee who tested positive.

“My thoughts are with my employee at this time, as well as with his family. I would like to thank Dr. Sherri Young and her staff for always being willing to work with my office to ensure that we are continuing to follow all guidelines necessary to protect our staff and the public,” Rutherford said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.