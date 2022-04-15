KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) – For the first time, body cameras are coming to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The cameras were discussed and approved Thursday, April 14, at the Kanawha County Commission meeting. The department is looking to get 60 in-car cameras and body cameras for road patrol and another 30 for the specialized units.

They say this is a way to be more transparent and to protect deputies.

“It’s great evidence. I think it can help you capture a piece of that missing puzzle, if you will, on a crime scene or a call you go on, and then if someone complains the officer writes his report, he comes forth and tells everything that happened and they’re saying something contrary or opposite to that this vindicates and helps law enforcement officers,” said Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Crawford.

Deputies say the new program is in the early stages, but they’re excited to be getting more technology to help them on the job.