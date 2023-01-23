CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a beloved House of Delegates employee is being investigated as a murder, and detectives are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case.

According to the KCSO, Edward “Eddie” Belcher II, 63, of Malden, was found dead by friends and family around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Belcher was found alone in his residence, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said.

Belcher is known to the Kanawha County community as a man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County. He made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd.

Belcher was also the chief janitor at the House of Delegates, and was honored by a moment of silence last week following his death.

Investigators say based on Belcher’s autopsy, the KCSO is investigating the death as a murder and has been working to interview neighbors, collect evidence and find any video footage. Now, they are asking anyone who may have had contact with Belcher in the last week and a half before his death to reach out to detectives.

“No matter how small you think it is, obviously, we want to talk to you because it could be the one piece that really helps us to continue to move forward in the investigation,” said Crawford. “At this point, we want to make sure there’s nothing left out there and that we cover all the bases.”

The KCSO says they do believe Belcher’s murder was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public at this time.