Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office honors retired K-9 officer one last time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office honored one of their own, one last time.

Alibi the bloodhound served our community for five years, before retiring early last year due to health problems. Her health problems started to get worse, and doctors could no longer keep her comfortable, so they put her to sleep this afternoon, but not without a proper send-off.

“We ride around with our dogs 12 hours a day. Most of us probably spend more time with them in our cars than our own families. If something happens to them, and they can not work we have to make the hard decision. It’s no different than with a child or family member,” said Sgt Paxton Lively of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Alibi’s handler, Cpl. Ratliff cared for her in her retirement, in which, she helped train a new bloodhound.

