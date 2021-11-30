Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash in Hernshaw

HERNSHAW, WV (WOWK) — One person has died in a vehicle crash in Hernshaw, West Virginia, according to Metro 911 officials.
They say the crash happened on Lens Creek Road off of I-64 in Hernshaw shortly before 6 p.m. There is no word on the cause of the crash or if there were any other injuries reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
