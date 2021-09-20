Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office searches for men who stole side-by-side from local garage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating two men who broke into a garage and stole a four-door Razor side-by-side on Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page shows two men break into a garage on Elk River Road North (near the intersection with Blue Creek Road) and steal the vehicle.

Anyone with any information that could help with this investigation is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169. The office can also receive tips by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, through Facebook messages, or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.