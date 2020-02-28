Breaking News
DEADLY SHOOTING: WVU Campus alert sent out after shots fired
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Saint Albans woman

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Samantha Skidmore, 28, of Saint Albans, WV) was last seen last night around 10:00 p.m. in Jefferson, WV. Feb. 28, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 28-year-old Saint Albans woman.

Samantha Skidmore, 28, of Saint Albans, was last seen last night around 10 p.m. in Jefferson.

Skidmore is described as a white female.  She is 5’4″, 300 lbs., has green eyes, black hair, and wears glasses.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said deputies are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts since last night to call 304-357-0169, message the office on Facebook, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

Residents can also send us a message anonymously through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events