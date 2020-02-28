Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Saint Albans woman

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Samantha Skidmore, 28, of Saint Albans, WV) was last seen last night around 10:00 p.m. in Jefferson, WV. Feb. 28, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 28-year-old Saint Albans woman.

Samantha Skidmore, 28, of Saint Albans, was last seen last night around 10 p.m. in Jefferson.

Skidmore is described as a white female. She is 5’4″, 300 lbs., has green eyes, black hair, and wears glasses.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said deputies are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts since last night to call 304-357-0169, message the office on Facebook, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

Residents can also send us a message anonymously through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

