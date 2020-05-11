Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority set to reopen

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority will be reopen effective Tuesday morning, May 12 at 8 a.m.

The company says it will be taking steps to keep employees and participants safe such as maintaining social distancing in the drop-off area. Everyone will be expected to follow the guidelines set in place while recycling their materials.

The Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority asks people to be courteous in the drop-off area, and to remain in their cars if the drop-off bin they plan to use is already in use.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories