Kanawha County Student-Teacher Duo Takes Trip of Lifetime Researching West Virginia Soldier

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Nitro High School teacher and student duo are making history, all while researching it. Emily Rinick is a senior at Nitro High School. Kizmet Chandler is her teacher. Together the pair make a great history researching team.

The duo was the first ever teacher-student combination chosen for the prestigious Albert H. Small Normandy Institute. The Institute is an intensive program to learn about the D-Day Campaign of 1944 and the sacrifices made by the soldier who fought. Each year, the program takes 15 student-teacher teams on the learning experience of a lifetime.

