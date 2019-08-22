Kanawha County students to receive free breakfast and lunch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Every student in Kanawha County will have their bellies kept full this school year thanks to one federal program helping those in low-income areas.

The program is called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) that allows school districts to serve free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

This is the second year Kanawha County Schools have been added to the program and says it greatly helps.

Kanawha County Schools Communications Director, Briana Warner said, “it removes any stigma. So no student will ever be isolated or known to be at that free or reduced level or everyone is exactly the same and everyone is able to get that breakfast and lunch and obviously, we know that means full bellies and better learning because we are able to do that.”

All students in the 66 schools of Kanawha County are applicable to receive the program’s benefits and no proof of economic status is required.