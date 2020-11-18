Kanawha County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting two more people have died due to COVID-19 as the county becomes the first in the Mountain State to surpass 5,000 COVID-19 cases.

Health department officials confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male and an 85-year-old male, bringing Kanawha County’s death toll to 127.

The KCHD is also reporting 83 new cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, bringing the county to 5,008 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 4,604 cases are confirmed and 404 are probable. 984 cases remain active.

Health officials say 3,897 people in the county have recovered from the virus, up 87 from Tuesday. As of 10 a.m., Kanawha County is listed as Gold on the County Alert System map with a positivity rate of 4.69%

The KCHD says 472 people were tested for the virus and 66 people received flu vaccinations at today’s drive up testing events.