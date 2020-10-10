Kanawha County tests 1,500 people for COVID-19 in four testing events

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority in Kanawha County have conducted 1,500 COVID-19 tests since Tuesday between four testing events.

The KCHD says 237 people were tested at today’s drive-up testing event. Between the events, 613 people also received a flu vaccine.

“These testing events have been an amazing team effort. We couldn’t have done it without the help of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Emergency Management, Kanawha County Emergency Management and the West Virginia National Guard,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Thanks to everyone for the hard work, especially today during the rain.”

