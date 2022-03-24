SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Old junk and tires on your property can create a hazard in more ways than one. But this weekend the Kanawha County Commission is making it easier for people to cleanup.

The Spring Countywide Cleanup is Saturday, March 26th, in South Charleston from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. The cleanup location is at the intersection of C Street and 4th Avenue in South Charleston.

“It is not unusual for us to see more than a thousand cars, pickup trucks and trailers,” said Steve Neddo, Kanawha County Planning Director.

From appliances to air conditioners and tires to televisions the Kanawha County Cleanup gives people a chance to get rid of their junk for free.

“Metal has been increasing over the years. We get a lot of trash and a lot of recycling. We also take a lot of electronics and tires,” Neddo explained.

If participants plan to bring tires there is a limit of 10 and they will need West Virginia identification.

Organizers said the program is so popular sometimes people are already there waiting before the scheduled start time.

“We try to set it up so it is really convenient,” Neddo said. “People can get in and out of there and dispose of their things.”

The program has a bigger impact than just providing a convenience for county residents. Neddo said the events can help improve property value as well as cut down on flooding and illegal dumps.

Items accepted at the Cleanup include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, 10 tires with a WV ID, and televisions. Recyclables are also accepted and include computers, all metals, car batteries, and electronics.

Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals, and motor oil.

For more specific details regarding the Cleanup, please contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.