Kanawha County to resume drive-thru COVID-19 testing events

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they will be working with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority to resume drive-up COVID-19 testing in the county.

The events will take place for a few hours every other Tuesday with the first event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center located at 1701 7th Avenue in Charleston.

People looking to be tested for COVID-19 can also make an appointment at the KCHD by calling 304-348-8080, ext. 2.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, is also urging people to take the steps necessary to avoid potential spread of COVID-19 on Super Bowl Sunday, Sunday, Feb. 7.

“This is not the year to throw a big Super Bowl viewing party,” Young said. “To avoid the spread of COVID-19, the safest way to watch the game is with the people you live with or virtually with others.”

Young says anyone who does attend a small gathering should wear a mask when not eating or drinking, avoid crowded and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, socially distance at least six feet from those they do not live with, and frequently wash their hands.