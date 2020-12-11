Kanawha County tops 7,000 COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County has surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Kanawha County is the first county to report more than 7,000 cases, with a total of 7,010 cases as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The county has the higest recorded number of cases by more than 2,700 cases. Berkeley County follows with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reporting 4,276 cases for Berkeley County as of 10 a.m. this morning.

The KCHD says 6,229 of Kanawha County’s cases are confirmed cases and the other 781 are probable cases. The county’s active cases have gone up to 1,576 and and 5,278 residents have recovered.

The county is not reporting any new deaths, with the total remaining at 156 deaths related to the virus.

As of 10 a.m., Kanawha County is orange on the state’s County Alert System map with a positivity rate of 5.26%.