Kanawha County unanimously awards ‘Hero Pay’ for county first responders

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission unanimously approved an order granting “Hero Pay” to Kanawha County employees on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order will temporarily increase the rate of pay for non-exempt first responders, public safety and COVID-19 frontline county employees during the State of Emergency or until canceled by the Commission. The increase will be $4 per hour, effective March 15.

According to a statement received by 13 News, the order includes deputy sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys, emergency managers, custodians, maintenance workers, circuit clerks, county clerks, sheriff’s tax and “all others who are risking personal health and safety during this unprecedented pandemic.”

Commissioner Ben Salango says this is a way for the county to show its “respect and gratitude.”

“First responders have a dangerous job on a normal day, and now they are working during a public health crisis at a great risk to themselves and their families,” he says.

Commissioner W. Kent Carper added, “We decided it was necessary to recognize the heroes – including first responders, deputy sheriffs, and prosecuting attorneys – who must come to work every day to continue to provide essential services. This is an unprecedented time, and this is the least we can do to show our thanks for their service.”

“I voted in favor of this initiative and fully support our first responders,” Commissioner Hoppy Shores says.

