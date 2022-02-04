Kanawha County under flood warning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County is currently under a flood warning until 9 a.m., this morning, Friday, Feb. 4, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the warning was initially expected to end around 4 a.m., but has now been extended until later in the morning.

At this time, dispatchers say the only high water reported so far was in the 400 block of New Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes, which had the roadway closed as of 1 a.m. Officials are also reporting high water at the Haines Branch Exit at Sissonville where a vehicle was temporarily in the high water. Dispatchers say everyone involved is safe and there were no injuries.

Metro 911 officials are urging drivers to take extra precautions this morning such as lowering your speed and keeping plenty of distance between you and other vehicles. If you do see high water, “turn around and don’t drown.”

Officials say with temperatures still dropping and wet roadways, they do expect roads to become icy and warn drivers to watch for black ice.