Kanawha County up to 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Sunday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 89 as of this afternoon.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
