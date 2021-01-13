Kanawha County votes to stay in remote learning

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has voted to extend remote learning in the county until Feb. 8, pending the WV Department of Education Board’s approval of the ability for counties to go remote.
The KCS Board made the decision in a unanimous vote, however, they say if the State Board rescinds the option for counties to go entirely remote, Kanawha County Schools will be on a blended schedule until Feb 8.
The board says they hope all employees will have received the first dose of the vaccine by Feb. 8, and many will have received the second dose by that date.
