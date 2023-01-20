KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the purchase of an all-electric school bus by a vote of 3-1 on Thursday.

According to the Board of Education’s Twitter, they say the bus is from GreenPower of West Virginia, LLC, which is based in South Charleston.

The Board says the bus is $377,500.

GreenPower Motor Company opened its manufacturing facility in South Charleston on Aug. 30, 2022. GreenPower makes battery-powered electric school buses and has offices in Canada and California, in addition to West Virginia.