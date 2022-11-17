KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The calendar will include a full week off during the week of Thanksgiving, and Dec. 20, 2023 through Jan. 2, 2024 off for Christmas Break and the holiday season. The final day of the school year will be Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The 2022-23 school year calendar does not include the full week of Thanksgiving off, which may result in remote learning next week. Dr. Tom Williams, Kanawha County Schools Superintendent, said with staff shortages and the calendar change there’s no way to predict what staffing will be like.

“Last year, everyone wanted a later start, and when you do a later start you’ve got to give somewhere so that time was taken at Thanksgiving,” said Williams.

Even with school in session next week, parents and teachers said they’re happy to have the full week off next year.

“I am very happy that it is going to happen in the future for our students to have a full week for Thanksgiving and a little longer at Christmas as well, even if it means they have to start back to school a little sooner than they did this year,” said Lucinda Burns, teacher and grandparent.