KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly.

Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd.

After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, a four-way traffic light was finally installed.