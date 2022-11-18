KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on.

The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was caused by a collapsed culvert under the flea market’s parking lot. The commission also says the culvert still has not been repaired.

That flooding left multiple properties flooded for several days.

Crews did begin pumping water at the collapsed culvert on Aug. 18 and 19, 2022, and told WOWK 13 News Reporter Rachel Pellegrino at the time that they were trying their best to recess the water so residents down the street could see some relief to their properties, but that they had to proceed cautiously so the water wouldn’t flood properties below the area.

Officials say a Plan of Action to fix and repair the culverts was sent to the owners on Aug. 24, 2022. The lawsuit claims that, however, the owners have “failed to take the necessary steps to repair the collapsed culvert.”