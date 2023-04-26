KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash in Kanawha County has caused a power outage for some residents in the Corton area.
According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around around 10:54 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Pups Creek Drive and Elk River Road near Corton, near the Kanawha-Clay county line.
Dispatchers say only one vehicle was involved and no injuries were reported. However, the crash caused damage to some power lines and a tree in the area. Appalachian Power crews are on scene to repair the damages, blocking a portion of the roadway.
Appalachian Power’s outage map shows approximately 172 customers in Kanawha and Clay counties are currently without power due to the downed power lines.