KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash in Kanawha County has caused a power outage for some residents in the Corton area.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around around 10:54 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Pups Creek Drive and Elk River Road near Corton, near the Kanawha-Clay county line.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say only one vehicle was involved and no injuries were reported. However, the crash caused damage to some power lines and a tree in the area. Appalachian Power crews are on scene to repair the damages, blocking a portion of the roadway.

Appalachian Power’s outage map shows approximately 172 customers in Kanawha and Clay counties are currently without power due to the downed power lines.