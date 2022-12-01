KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County, West Virginia was deemed not eligible for FEMA assistance for flood victims after the August 2022 flooding.

The Kanawha County Commission says FEMA sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice saying the damage to Kanawha and Fayette counties was not severe enough to warrant Individual Assistance under FEMA. It also says the damage to infrastructure in Kanawha County was not severe enough.

According to a press release, the state has 30 days to appeal the decision. The commission says they will be reaching out to appeal and seek additional aid for flood victims.