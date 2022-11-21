KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several bus routes taking students to school throughout Kanawha County were canceled Monday leaving some parents scrambling to find a way to get their kids to school.

Anita Owens, a parent of two students that attend Clendenin Elementary School, said her family got the call Sunday night.

“I’m having car issues right now so getting them back and forth to school would have been an issue,” Owens said. “I took them to work with me for a few minutes this morning, but I work in town so that was convenient. But it did cause an issue.”

Kanawha County School parents who were unable to find a ride for their kids were told to log into Schoology for their assignments and attendance. However, for a lot of families in the Hoover area, finding reliable internet isn’t so easy.

“We got up this morning to log on to Schoology, and our internet was down, so we’re still trying to get schoolwork done,” Owens said.

In past years, classes were not held this week, but a decision to start later resulted in schools being open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Kanawha County Schools, cancellations can change from day to day, leaving Owens planning ahead for a similar outcome the rest of the week.

“Tomorrow my sitter will have them,” she said. “Instead of just after school, she’ll have them all day.”

An updated list of bus cancellations for Tuesday, Nov. 22, is posted on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website. More information can also be found on the WV Snow Day Twitter page and the Kanawha County Schools Facebook page.