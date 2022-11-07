KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County has released the totals from the early voting and absentee voting turnouts for the 2022 General Election.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, a total of 12,897 people from Kanawha County turned out for early voting. Commissioners say officials also received requests for and sent out 1,509 absentee ballots. As of Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, The commission says 1,016 of those absentee ballots have been returned and received by Kanawha County Voter’s Registration officials.

“Kanawha County had nine early voting locations for the general election,” said Commissioner Ben Salango. “It is our goal to make it easier for people to vote and I’m pleased that voters are utilizing these early voting locations.”

The Kanawha County Commission says 5,414 voters turned out for early voting at the Voter’s Registration office, with the new location at the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond on Charleston’s West Side having the second-highest amount of early voters with 1,379 voters turning out to cast their ballots.

“Because of the great success of the Girl Scouts early voting location, we have already outgrown the site, and it needs to be expanded,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

Commissioners say the totals for all of the early voting locations include:

Voter’s Registration – 5,414 early voters

Girls Scouts of the Black Diamond – 1,379 early voters

Sheriff’s Office in Cross Lanes – 1,250 early voters

St. Albans City Hall – 1,226 early voters

Elkview Community Center – 1,124 early voters

Sissonville Library – 889 early voters

Belle Town Hall – 597 early voters

Marmet Town Hall – 553 early voters

Nitro Police Department – 457 early voters

The Commission thanked Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick and her staff for their continued hard work to make sure elections are run fairly and smoothly.

“These early voting numbers only prove the necessity to have community voting locations throughout the County. Before, early voting was centralized in Charleston, but now voters across Kanawha County have the ability to vote within their community and ensure a safe and fair election,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler. “I am proud of the work this County Commission and County Clerk Vera McCormick have done this election cycle.”