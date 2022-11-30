KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Around four have passed since floodwaters rushed through Kanawha and Fayette counties, destroying homes and belongings. Campbells Creek residents say they’re still cleaning up the mess.

“I’ve cleaned out all the garage and stuff that had the water and the mud and everything just trying to get a little bit of normalcy,” said Steve Ellis, Campbells Creek resident. “I’d like to see FEMA come along, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Ellis said he applied for FEMA relief this summer when the only bridge to his home collapsed. He said that’s the least of his worries right now.

“I do have a little bit of heat, but not like it ought to be with the duct work working like it’s supposed to before the flood came along,” Ellis said.

Other Campbells Creek residents like Stephen and Patty Edens said they’ve also been working on repairing their home. They said FEMA assistance would help finish the repairs.

“We accomplished quite a bit, but we still have a long way to go,” Stephen Edens said. “There’s several houses around here that are probably worse than mine but like I said nobody’s heard from FEMA.”

As residents continue to wait for federal relief, other organizations are stepping up.

Two weeks ago, the Kanawha County Commission approved a $40,000 grant to assist United Way’s Flood efforts. Margaret O’Neal, the president of United Way, said most of the money has gone toward repairing HVACs.

“If you’ve never been flooded, It’s hard to really understand the struggles that families go through. So, there’s that initial shock, and then you have to get that mud cleaned out,” O’Neal said. “Then you have to assess what damage is done and sometimes that damage isn’t known to you for a little bit so I’m sure there’s still people out there trying to assess what they need to do to repair their homes.”

So far, O’Neal said they’ve assisted seven families, but two others are still waiting to have their HVACs repaired.

According to FEMA, damage assessments will continue in other parts of the state, and once those assessments are completed, other counties may be designated for assistance. Kanawha County Commissioners said the declaration for Kanawha County is still under review.