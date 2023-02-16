CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for the county due to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The Commission says the decision was made in accordance with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s State of Emergency for all 55 counties.

According to the commission, the Kanawha County Emergency Response Team is on standby to respond to areas throughout the county throughout the storms.

The commission says according to the National Weather Service, the storms will continue to affect the Kanawha County region throughout the evening and high water issues will remain a possibility throughout the storms.

Commissioners urge any drivers who come across high water to turn around and do not attempt to drive through it.