Kanawha County woman sentenced in murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County woman has been sentenced to prison for felony offenses of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

Courtney Wallace pleaded guilty to the charges in September regarding the Jan. 2019 stabbing of Cherri Simpson on Furlong Avenue in St. Albans.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Wallace was sentenced to 40 years for Second-Degree Murder and one to five years for First-Degree Sexual Abuse, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

The criminal complaint stated Wallace performed sexual acts on Simpson’s unresponsive body, and accused Wallace is also accused of urinating beside Simpson’s body.

Simpson had wounds on her front and rear torso. She was transported to Thomas Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

