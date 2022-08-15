KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Emergency responders transported a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Joe Crawford, Chief Deputy for Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the shooting happened on Monday along Elk River Road in Elkview near The Garage. Officials believe the shooting happened in a car with a Michigan license plate.

In the car, one male was found with an outstanding warrant out of Clay County, Crawford says.

The woman shot is from Kanawha County, Crawford says. There is no information on her condition at this time, and it is unclear if she unintentionally shot herself or was shot by someone else.

When 13 News spoke to officials on the scene, no weapon had been recovered yet.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the rest of the community.

This is a developing story.