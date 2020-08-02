Kanawha couple arrested in Fayette County on child neglect charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Kanawha County couple is facing Child Neglect charges in Fayette County.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, Fayette County Dispatch received calls in the evening about a car driving erratically, that was traveling on U.S. Route 19. A Fayetteville Police Officer saw the car and pulled it over. The car had two adults and three children.

Two Sheriff Deputy’s came to conduct an initial sobriety test. The test determined the male driver was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, his initial blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit. The female passenger also showed signs of impairment.

50-year-old Howard David Crouch

The driver, 50-year-old Howard David Crouch of Charleston, was arrested and charged with three counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, DUI With Minors in Vehicle and standard Driving Under the Influence.

The passenger, 48-year-old Angela Renee Stamper of St. Albans, was arrested and charged with three counts of Gross Child Neglect and Permitting DUI.

48-year-old Angela Renee Stamper

The children were taking by Child Protective Services to be released to family members. Both Crouch and Stamper are awaiting court proceedings.

