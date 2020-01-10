Kanawha Deputies search for missing mom and daughter

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has been notified by immediate family members of the disappearance of 27 year old Kimberly Danielle Cline and her six year old daughter, Abagail Hope Lester.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a missing woman and her young daughter. On the evening of Thursday, January 9, 2019, the Kanawha County Deputies were notified by immediate family members of the disappearance of Kimberly Danielle Cline, 27, and her daughter, Abagail Hope Lester, 6. They were last living with Kimberly Cline’s parents in Sissonville.

Deputies say on November 20, 2019, Kimberly picked up her daughter from school and neither of them has had any contact with family since. Deputies spent the hours since checking previous locations she has stayed and contacting her friends. At this time she and her daughter are still missing.





Anyone who has had contact with either Kimberly Cline or Abagail Lester is urged to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip via email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us, anonymously contact them through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or message the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

