KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill.

She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair.

Anyone who has any information about Alyssa’s whereabouts should call KCSO at 304-357-0169.