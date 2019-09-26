Kanawha Deputies search for missing woman

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Miranda Myers, 38, of Elkview, West Virginia who was reported missing. On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, deputies were dispatched to take a missing person report on Weeping Willow Lane in the Elkview area.

Myers was last seen exiting a home she shares with a sister on September 23, 2019, around 9:30 p.m. She entered a dark-colored, older model pickup truck parked about 500 feet away from the home.

Deputies say her close family members have not heard from or seen her since that time. She has ties to the Elkview area and possibly Spencer, W.Va. in Roane County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has seen her since Monday night is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

