Kanawha deputies search for woman allegedly using another’s ID

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman who has allegedly been using another woman’s identification and checks in the Cross Lanes and Saint Albans areas. The sheriff’s office shared the above photos from a September 30 transaction.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office via an email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us, anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or by phone at 304-357-0169.
