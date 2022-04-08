KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a woman involved in an Elkview breaking and entering incident that happened in late March of 2022.
They say that a man involved in the incident was identified but was not charged. They say they are still looking for the woman in the photos below.
On the weekend of March 26 and 27, a breaking and entering happened at Diversified Oil and Gas on Koala Lane in Elkview.
KCSO says suspects stole a white 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 with a flatbed. They also allegedly stole a white Ford F-250. The second truck has been recovered.
Anyone with information about this woman’s identity or whereabouts should call 304-357-0169. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 304-357-4693.