KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a woman involved in an Elkview breaking and entering incident that happened in late March of 2022.

They say that a man involved in the incident was identified but was not charged. They say they are still looking for the woman in the photos below.

Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

On the weekend of March 26 and 27, a breaking and entering happened at Diversified Oil and Gas on Koala Lane in Elkview.

KCSO says suspects stole a white 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 with a flatbed. They also allegedly stole a white Ford F-250. The second truck has been recovered.

Anyone with information about this woman’s identity or whereabouts should call 304-357-0169. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 304-357-4693.